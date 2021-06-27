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Warning! This video may offend your 'intelligence'! [27.06.2021]
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60 views • June 27, 2021
Note: Precise the same are going on here in Denmark...
Luc Idity 1 hour ago
'Snortled coffee over my phone :) thanks for the laughs :) '
susan ashton - 1 hour ago
'I love your videos for bringing joy and laughter to this absolute pantomime we are forced to endure. Thanks for a belly laugh whilst eating my baked beans on toast'
758 views Jun 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
6.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_o58jQRG62Q
Luc Idity 1 hour ago
'Snortled coffee over my phone :) thanks for the laughs :) '
susan ashton - 1 hour ago
'I love your videos for bringing joy and laughter to this absolute pantomime we are forced to endure. Thanks for a belly laugh whilst eating my baked beans on toast'
758 views Jun 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
6.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_o58jQRG62Q
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