Tucker Destroys War Mongering RINO's Over Ukraine War Support
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson hosted a GOP Presidential Forum and quickly showed that most of the candidates love war want more war and even got VP Mike Pence to declare America is not his concern.

Keywords
tuckerdestroys war mongering rinos overukraine war supportmike pense traitor

