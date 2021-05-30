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Creativity Now! trailer for free home art classes on brighteon The Creative Process
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23 views • May 30, 2021
This series of art workshop videos were created originally for kids from grade 7 to 12, however they are for anyone and everyone who would like to participate in their own creative power. When we put our minds to it, we are capable of so much. When we come together as creative beings WE can do anything. Together we will create the future that we want. First, we need to work through the creative process. Grab a pencil or pen and some paper (to jot down ideas) and participate in these classes. Take a few days to watch the three videos leaving room in between for you to process your ideas and your flow of inspiration. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goodnesstruthlovefreedom
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