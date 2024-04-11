Create New Account
Published 16 hours ago

FITTON Reacts: Judge's Daughter in NY Trump Trial is an Anti-Trump Activist!  |   Judicial Watch


Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses Judge Juan Merchan imposing a gag order on President Trump before the start of his hush money trial in New York. WATCH NOW!


presidentjudicial watchtom fittonexposing corruption

