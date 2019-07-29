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Bipartisan Fiscal Suicide: Donald and Nancy Team Up for More Spending Insanity
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13 views • July 29, 2019
Here we go. Big spenders Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi teamed up to ramp things up to another new level for Washington D.C. The bill passed by the imperial House last week increases discretionary spending from $1.32 trillion in the current fiscal year to $1.37 trillion in fiscal 2020 and then raises it again to $1.375 trillion the year after that. The deal will allow for an increase in both domestic and military spending. In other words, no spending cuts. The deal also includes $320 billion in additional spending over existing law and simply suspends the debt ceiling until mid-2021.
Path to Liberty: July 29, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Spending must be contained
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/88617765589630976?s=20
Flip flop on debt ceiling
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/294094883394838528
Eliminate the Debt in 8 years
https://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275003-trump-i-will-eliminate-us-debt-in-8-years
Bipartisan Fiscal Suicide
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/bipartisan-fiscal-suicide/
The Debt Elevator Keeps Going Up and the GOP Pushed the Buttons
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-debt-elevator-keeps-going-up-and-the-gop-pushed-the-buttons/
Will Never sign another bill like this again
https://www.theadvocate.com/nation_world/article_17184ab4-2f13-11e8-b337-5750a95c1f86.html
Path to Liberty: July 29, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Spending must be contained
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/88617765589630976?s=20
Flip flop on debt ceiling
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/294094883394838528
Eliminate the Debt in 8 years
https://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275003-trump-i-will-eliminate-us-debt-in-8-years
Bipartisan Fiscal Suicide
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/bipartisan-fiscal-suicide/
The Debt Elevator Keeps Going Up and the GOP Pushed the Buttons
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-debt-elevator-keeps-going-up-and-the-gop-pushed-the-buttons/
Will Never sign another bill like this again
https://www.theadvocate.com/nation_world/article_17184ab4-2f13-11e8-b337-5750a95c1f86.html
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