Trial Discussion

3-2-2025

The actual trial will commence Thursday morning, opening statements, and the first witnesses Thursday morning in the case of State versus Kurt Benshoof. The Jury selection on Monday.

The ex has admitted she has physically assaulted him in the past.

She's the only one that's ever committed any physical violence in the entire relationship.

And whereas every conversation he had was recorded, taped, and broadcast, their conversations magically disappeared and vanished. They're not in the government files.







