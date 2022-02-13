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What Is The Modern Babylon Today?
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80 views • February 13, 2022
Babylon is not just an ancient city... Babylon still exists in the world today. What is the modern Babylon today? It's the economic and political system that you and I have come to accept as a normal part of life. That's right. The whole system in which you and I live is no different than the oppressive, greedy system that existed under ancient Babylon's rule. But there is one nation in particular to which the Babylon label applies more than any other, and Jesus is telling you get out that nation as soon as possible, before it's too late.
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