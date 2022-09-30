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🇨🇭Sept 21, 2022, a Doctor asked a simple question to the audience of the Rex cinema in Vevey, Switzerland:
"Who knows a person in your environment who has had an adverse effect after a Covid shot"?
Source @Corona Conspiracy