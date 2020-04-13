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COVID ACTION PLAN PT.2 ""DANGER"" ROCKEFELLER
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101 views • April 13, 2020
ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION
to Create an Economically Unstable and
Shock-Prone World
Authoritarian Controls - Criminals Thrive
We ARE the Enemy and War has been Declared.
Silent Weapons for a Quiet War.
NASA WAR PLAN
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/nasa-war-plan-document/
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technologya.pdf
https://archive.org/details/senate-report-93-549/mode/2up
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/01-nasa-thefutureof-war-2-up.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.centers_for_disease_control_and_prevention.0348cac60c2dba7ce46504f1c3d9c920.html#company-info
to Create an Economically Unstable and
Shock-Prone World
Authoritarian Controls - Criminals Thrive
We ARE the Enemy and War has been Declared.
Silent Weapons for a Quiet War.
NASA WAR PLAN
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/nasa-war-plan-document/
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Scenarios-for-the-Future-of-Technologya.pdf
https://archive.org/details/senate-report-93-549/mode/2up
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/01-nasa-thefutureof-war-2-up.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.centers_for_disease_control_and_prevention.0348cac60c2dba7ce46504f1c3d9c920.html#company-info
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