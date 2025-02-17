We don't know what got into this German diplomat at the Munich Embarrassment Conference. But Zelensky's fight for Democracy made him she'd a tear 0:36.

(Maybe because of Vance's impressive speech, ripping into them?)

Sergey Lavrov: “Territorial concessions were made to Ukraine by the Soviet Union.”

There can be no talk of the possibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine in the process of peaceful settlement - Lavrov

Lavrov said Europe has no place in Ukraine peace talks

'At the Munich Conference there were calls for a ceasefire and to use it to strengthen Ukraine militarily. The European philosophy has not changed. I don't know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they are going to wheedle out some sly ideas about freezing the conflict, while in their own way, morals and habits they think about continuing the war, then why invite them there?'

One must answer for their actions – Lavrov on the results of the Munich Security Conference





Britain is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine as a “security guarantee”, said Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer has announced his intention to meet Donald Trump "in the coming days" to discuss "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Starmer also said that the UK is ready to allocate 3 billion pounds to Ukraine annually until 2030.

"Any role in ensuring the security of Ukraine will help ensure the security of our continent and the security of this country," Starmer said

Washington will allow European countries to purchase weapons and other products of the American military-industrial complex for delivery to Ukraine - Donald Trump on Sunday, speaking to journalists of the White House press pool.

"Yes, I will do it," the US president replied when asked whether he would give such permission.