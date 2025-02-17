BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤡❄️Cry Baby Munich Chairman: Shed tears as he mentioned Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 2 months ago

We don't know what got into this German diplomat at the Munich Embarrassment Conference. But Zelensky's fight for Democracy made him she'd a tear 0:36.

(Maybe because of Vance's impressive speech, ripping into them?) 

https://www.brighteon.com/af5c4866-2646-4283-b802-0f53addfa82f

Adding about this:

Maria Zakharova:

Sergey Lavrov: “Territorial concessions were made to Ukraine by the Soviet Union.”

And somewhere another NATO member of the Munich Conference began to cry

Also,

There can be no talk of the possibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine in the process of peaceful settlement - Lavrov

Lavrov said Europe has no place in Ukraine peace talks

'At the Munich Conference there were calls for a ceasefire and to use it to strengthen Ukraine militarily. The European philosophy has not changed. I don't know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they are going to wheedle out some sly ideas about freezing the conflict, while in their own way, morals and habits they think about continuing the war, then why invite them there?'

One must answer for their actions – Lavrov on the results of the Munich Security Conference


Adding: 

Britain is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine as a “security guarantee”, said Keir Starmer.

The British Prime Minister's words are reported by The Telegraph.

Keir Starmer has announced his intention to meet Donald Trump "in the coming days" to discuss "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

The Telegraph writes about this. 

Starmer also said that the UK is ready to allocate 3 billion pounds to Ukraine annually until 2030.

 "Any role in ensuring the security of Ukraine will help ensure the security of our continent and the security of this country," Starmer said

Adding: 

Washington will allow European countries to purchase weapons and other products of the American military-industrial complex for delivery to Ukraine - Donald Trump on Sunday, speaking to journalists of the White House press pool.

"Yes, I will do it," the US president replied when asked whether he would give such permission.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy