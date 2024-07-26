BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hezbollah - Scenes from the operation to target an anti-drone system at the Al-Abbad site of the Israeli enemy army on the southern Lebanese border using an attack drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 9 months ago

Hezbollah - Scenes from the operation to target an anti-drone system at the Al-Abbad site of the Israeli enemy army on the southern Lebanese border using an attack drones.

And:  Washington gives Netanyahu ‘full backing’ to expand war on Lebanon: Report

🔶️ Former Israeli intelligence and security official Yuval Malka told Hebrew media on 25 July that Washington has greenlit a wider war on Lebanon.

🔶️ “According to the information I received from the delegation and what I know, Netanyahu has received full legitimacy in the United States to wage a war in Lebanon,” Malka told Israel’s Channel 14.

🔶️ The Israeli army has reportedly signaled to the government that the time is ripe for an expanded war against Lebanon, according to a defense analyst for Hebrew media.

🔶️ “The Israeli army is prepared for a major ground maneuver in Lebanon and warns: Any delay will be in Hezbollah’s favor when there is progress in the background in negotiations to release the hostages,” said Amir Bohbot, military editor and senior defense analyst for Israeli news site Walla, on 24 July.

🔶️ “The Israeli army is sending a signal to the government – we are at the height of preparations for war in the north, and now is the right time,” he added.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/26109

adding:  

💬🇮🇱 Leader of Ansar Allah Movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: 

The course of joint operations with the Iraqi resistance will witness important development in the next stage. 



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy