Hezbollah - Scenes from the operation to target an anti-drone system at the Al-Abbad site of the Israeli enemy army on the southern Lebanese border using an attack drones.

And: Washington gives Netanyahu ‘full backing’ to expand war on Lebanon: Report

🔶️ Former Israeli intelligence and security official Yuval Malka told Hebrew media on 25 July that Washington has greenlit a wider war on Lebanon.

🔶️ “According to the information I received from the delegation and what I know, Netanyahu has received full legitimacy in the United States to wage a war in Lebanon,” Malka told Israel’s Channel 14.

🔶️ The Israeli army has reportedly signaled to the government that the time is ripe for an expanded war against Lebanon, according to a defense analyst for Hebrew media.

🔶️ “The Israeli army is prepared for a major ground maneuver in Lebanon and warns: Any delay will be in Hezbollah’s favor when there is progress in the background in negotiations to release the hostages,” said Amir Bohbot, military editor and senior defense analyst for Israeli news site Walla, on 24 July.

🔶️ “The Israeli army is sending a signal to the government – we are at the height of preparations for war in the north, and now is the right time,” he added.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/26109

adding:

💬🇮🇱 Leader of Ansar Allah Movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi:

The course of joint operations with the Iraqi resistance will witness important development in the next stage.





