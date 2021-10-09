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DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Monitoring Vaxx Deaths!
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255 views • October 09, 2021
DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Monitoring Vaxx Deaths!
Karen Kingston has done it, AGAIN. Kingston is a biotech analyst who joined Stew Peters with RECEIPTS, proving that the theory of Cyrus Parsa is NOT a “crazy conspiracy theory”, but the DoD is actually using their Joint AI Intel Center to monitor “vaccine” deaths! Why?
Source:
StewPeters.tv
Karen Kingston has done it, AGAIN. Kingston is a biotech analyst who joined Stew Peters with RECEIPTS, proving that the theory of Cyrus Parsa is NOT a “crazy conspiracy theory”, but the DoD is actually using their Joint AI Intel Center to monitor “vaccine” deaths! Why?
Source:
StewPeters.tv
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