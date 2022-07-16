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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 15, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 15, 2022


▪️ Ukrainian formations used a UVA to drop an explosive on a library in Grayvoron in Belgorod Region. Moreover, AFU carried out an artillery attack on the villages of Nekislitsy and Dronivka.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched strikes against AFU locations in Kholodna Hora and the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv.


▪️ In Slovyansk direction, servicemen of the 95th Air Assault Brigade attempted to cross Severskiy Donets near the forests near Bogorodychne, but were ambushed by Russian Armed Forces and retreated.


▪️Fighting continues for Verhn'okam'yans'ke to access the outskirts of Seversk. To the south, units of Allied Forces are carrying out offensive on Yakovlivka.


▪️Having liberated Nova Kam'yanka and Stryapivka, LPR People's Militia engaged in combat on the eastern outskirts of Soledar.


▪️Fierce fighting for Kam'yanka continues. The Ukrainian command tries to hold the settlement, the loss of which would create problems with supplying the AFU group in Avdiivka.


▪️ Ukrainian formations continue massive shelling in Donetsk agglomeration. In addition, Luhansk was hit with a strike, and as preliminary reported, a munitions depot was destroyed.


▪️Russian Armed Forces attacked Makarov Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro. The shops and premises of the production complex were repurposed for the needs of AFU.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched massive missile strikes on enemy locations in Mykolaiv and destroyed the AFU barracks in National University of Shipbuilding and State Pedagogical University.


▪️Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are expected to be sent to the vicinity of Snihurivka and Davydiv Brid to assess the Russian Armed Forces combat readiness ahead of a possible offensive by AFU.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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