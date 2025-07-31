'Russia ready to provide Syrian people with all possible support' - Lavrov, clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Russia ready to provide Syrian people with all possible support'
Lavrov welcomes Syrian counterpart Al-Shaibani to Moscow in first official visit.
Lavrov also said:
Russia will review all agreements signed with Syria through a joint governmental mechanism — Lavrov
'We're grateful for steps taken to ensure safety of Russian nationals in Syria'