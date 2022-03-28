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FIRST TRANSGENDER JUDGE APPOINTED IN CALIFORNIA
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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35 views • March 28, 2022
It is clear that the left values activism more than they value merit. It’s obvious that the endgame is to reshape our country into their vision for the world. They believe that this vision is the only way to achieve true equality, fairness and unity. They don’t care how many lies they have to tell. They don’t care how many words they have to change. They don’t care how many people they have to violate. They don’t care how many people they have to shame. They don’t care because, in their twisted minds, they are doing it all for us. On their path to their utopian ideal the ends justify the means. So celebrating the appointment to a position of societal power based on intersectionality as apposed to merit is completely acceptable. The left uses the word “inclusion” to exclude their competition. When the left uses the word “unity” what they mean is obedience. The left uses the word “equity” to justify taking from their opposition what they themselves are unwilling to earn. And when the left speaks of “building back better” what they desire is everyone doing whatever they want whenever they want to whomever they want with no consequence whatsoever. That doesn’t sound like a utopia to me, it sounds like the synopsis for the movie “THE PURGE”.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-03-25/andi-mudryk-first-transgender-judge-appointed-in-california

https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/publications/how-many-people-lgbt/

https://www.hrc.org/resources/fatal-violence-against-the-transgender-and-gender-non-conforming-community-in-2021

https://heyjackass.com/category/chicago-crime-2021/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-first-openly-trans-judge-has-been-appointed-to-the-bench-in-the-state-of-california

ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FIRST-TRANSGENDER-JUDGE-APPOINTED-IN-CALIFORNIA-e1gcft9
Keywords
californiajudgetransgender
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