Who Will Miss The Rapture? Non Believers, And Many Christians Too?

Who Will Miss the Rapture? For generations, Christians have debated this question: will only unbelievers be left behind, or could many believers also miss the moment because they weren’t watching, waiting, and ready?

This powerful episode takes you deep into the heart of Scripture and prophecy to uncover the truth. The Apostle Paul’s assurance in 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17 describes believers being “caught up” to meet the Lord in the air, but it does not say vanish or disappear — it says changed.

Jesus Himself warned in Matthew 24 that His coming would be like a thief in the night, catching the unprepared off guard. And in Matthew 25, the parable of the Ten Virgins shows half of those who claimed to be waiting for the Bridegroom were left out because they were not ready.

But is it possible this warning applies not just to non-believers, but to many Christians who dismiss the Rapture, deny its imminence, or live without watching for His return? Extra-biblical writings such as Enoch describe the righteous being hidden before judgment falls, while Jasher echoes the days of Noah — where most ignored the warnings until it was too late. Even early Christian texts like the Shepherd of Hermas emphasize readiness and purity for those who expect to be gathered.

This episode will challenge the church with difficult but necessary questions:

• Is the Rapture unconditional for all Christians, or a reward for the watchful and faithful?

• Could some Christians be changed but not immediately taken, much like Christ Himself remained for 40 days before ascending?

• Does rejecting prophecy and refusing to watch place believers at risk of being left behind?

Evangelical Press Association members JD Williams and David Paxton bring you this urgent and uncompromising message, presented from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective.

The time is short. The trumpet will sound. The only question is: Will you be ready when it does?

