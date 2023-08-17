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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - More Mass Deaths From Covid Kill Shots Still to Come!
High Hopes
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529 views • August 17, 2023

Maria Zeee


August 17, 2023


Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has had her medical licence suspended by the Board for "not complying" with their directives... except they refuse to tell her what the elusive "directives" actually are.


As one of the earliest doctors to speak out about the mass deaths we would see as a result of the COVID injections, Dr. Tenpenny is still sharing truth fearlessly, stating the worst is still to come.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38evqw-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-more-mass-deaths-from-covid-kill-shots-still-to-come.html

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vaccinevaxjabshotmass deathsinoculationinjectiondr sherri tenpennycoviddirectivesdr tmaria zeeemedical license suspended
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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