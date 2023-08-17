Maria Zeee





August 17, 2023





Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has had her medical licence suspended by the Board for "not complying" with their directives... except they refuse to tell her what the elusive "directives" actually are.





As one of the earliest doctors to speak out about the mass deaths we would see as a result of the COVID injections, Dr. Tenpenny is still sharing truth fearlessly, stating the worst is still to come.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:





http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38evqw-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-more-mass-deaths-from-covid-kill-shots-still-to-come.html