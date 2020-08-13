Defiance! 6,000 Attend 'Illegal' California Church Service

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A California mega-church has refused to buckle under the tyrannical governor's orders to limit attendance to 100 people. On Sunday, between 6-7,000 worshipers showed up and attended services. Also today: Florida sheriff says 'no masks!" A post-apocalyptic UK conference. Epidemic versus 'case-demic.' And a new MIT article suggests community immunity is preventing coronavirus spread in US.
Here is the full clip we featured on "Case-demic" - https://twitter.com/FatEmperor/status/1293576086413103109