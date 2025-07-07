BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Celebrating God | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 19 hours ago

Welcome! In this uplifting video, you’re invited to explore the profound significance of praising God, inspired by the story of Leah and her son Judah, whose name symbolizes praise. You’ll discover how what you offer to God returns to you multiplied—1000 times over! Learn about the blessings tied to Judah’s lineage (Genesis 49:8-11) and how he became a beacon of praise. Experience the joy of being a child of Zion and the call to praise Him with dance and instruments (Psalm 149:3). Understand that you are God’s hidden treasure (Matthew 13:44) and of great value in His eyes. As a believer, you are a priest and a king (Revelation 1:5-6), called to command your circumstances through praise. Embrace the truth that God loves the gates of praise, and be filled with joy, singing aloud (Psalm 132:13-14). See how God brings provision, salvation, and authority when you make praise your home. Join us in this life-changing message that will ignite your spirit! Through praise, you can experience comfort, beauty, and the oil of joy in your life (Isaiah 61:3). Share your thoughts on how praise has impacted your life, and let’s build a community that glorifies Him together! Let’s dive in and praise Him!


Celebrating God

Prophetic Time | 26 May 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/ksJwBjlQBdo


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/feYPezpAyIY


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/O5tZr-l2ZxU


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/uZOEtAImjJc


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/fjkXkg33QoU


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

