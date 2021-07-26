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United Nations Food Supply Control Pre-Summit Starts Today!
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150 views • July 26, 2021
They don't even try to hide the fact they want to starve you. They want total control of the human domain. Do NOT let them work in peace! This is the person in charge as far as I know, here is her twitter. Let her know what you think! https://twitter.com/Agnes_Kalibata
https://live.worldbank.org/experts/agnes-kalibata
Sources:
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021-07/26/c_1310087499.htm
https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit
http://www.prekladyodlesa.sk/wp-content/uploads/owning_the_weather_in_2025.pdf
https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/dubai-making-its-own-rain-to-beat-120-degree-heat/
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/22/china/zhengzhou-henan-china-flooding-update-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGx0kNqjEWM
https://live.worldbank.org/experts/agnes-kalibata
Sources:
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021-07/26/c_1310087499.htm
https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit
http://www.prekladyodlesa.sk/wp-content/uploads/owning_the_weather_in_2025.pdf
https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/dubai-making-its-own-rain-to-beat-120-degree-heat/
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/22/china/zhengzhou-henan-china-flooding-update-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGx0kNqjEWM
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