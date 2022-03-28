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Your Body is Water - How Your Cells Become Toxic & How to Repair Cell Structure
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1105 views • March 28, 2022
Your body is 60-80% water. (According to H.H. Mitchell, the brain and heart are composed of 73% water, and the lungs are about 83% water. The skin contains 64% water, muscles and kidneys are 79%, and even the bones are water: 31%).
This clip from my 2015 seminar, "The Secret to Health," breaks down Dr. Masaru Emoto's water experiment. His work demonstrated that water is shaped by environment, thoughts, sound, music, and emotions.
These hidden messages of water demonstrate how water exposed to loving, benevolent, and compassionate human intention results in aesthetically pleasing physical molecular formations in the water. Conversely, water that is exposed to fearful and discordant human intentions resulted in disconnected, disfigured, and “unpleasant” physical molecular formations. Dr. Emoto documented this through Magnetic Resonance Analysis technology and high-speed photographs.
Thanks to the work of Dr. Masaru Emoto, we now know what is possible when we consider water as a living consciousness.
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Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
My course "The Power of Fasting" breaks down the incredible results of water-only fasting and cleansing your body from the inside-out. Unlock immune-boosting secrets and reduce your risk of cancer by up to 90%, according to Dr. Goldhammer (Founder of TrueNorth Health Center and my special guest in a bonus lesson interview). Learn the secrets of weight loss, gut cleansing, entering ketosis, safely fasting, and living an energized life! ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
This clip from my 2015 seminar, "The Secret to Health," breaks down Dr. Masaru Emoto's water experiment. His work demonstrated that water is shaped by environment, thoughts, sound, music, and emotions.
These hidden messages of water demonstrate how water exposed to loving, benevolent, and compassionate human intention results in aesthetically pleasing physical molecular formations in the water. Conversely, water that is exposed to fearful and discordant human intentions resulted in disconnected, disfigured, and “unpleasant” physical molecular formations. Dr. Emoto documented this through Magnetic Resonance Analysis technology and high-speed photographs.
Thanks to the work of Dr. Masaru Emoto, we now know what is possible when we consider water as a living consciousness.
–––––––––––––
Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
My course "The Power of Fasting" breaks down the incredible results of water-only fasting and cleansing your body from the inside-out. Unlock immune-boosting secrets and reduce your risk of cancer by up to 90%, according to Dr. Goldhammer (Founder of TrueNorth Health Center and my special guest in a bonus lesson interview). Learn the secrets of weight loss, gut cleansing, entering ketosis, safely fasting, and living an energized life! ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/the-power-of-fasting/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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