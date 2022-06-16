The Founders of World’s Finance Are Together with Miles and Supporting the NFSC, as Well as G Series

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https://gnews.org/post/p52re178
The relationship between the Morgan family and Miles. Also, the Morgan family joined GTV and served as the chairman for GTV, Mr. John Morgan.
Mr. Morgan support the NFSC support G series and HCN. Mrs. Morgan appeared on TV. This was her first interview. She said GETTR will be bigger than twitter. She said the NFSC is going to be the world’s most sought-after financial institution