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ALISON MCDOWELL EXPOSES HOW GLOBAL ELITE WILL PROFIT ON OUR POVERTY
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64 views • October 18, 2021
This is the longest interview I've ever done, and it's worth every minute, if you've wanted to know how a handful of technocratic billionaires are not just consolidating wealth and power, but are setting up to profit, as the ranks of the working poor grow. (Or as they call it, the ALICE. That is, the Asset-Limited, Income-Challenged Employed.)
Source: GreenSmoothieGirl
Source: GreenSmoothieGirl
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