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Up-Potting Plants, Thriving Broccoli Sprouts & Unique Ice Cream
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 18th. I spent some time in the Grow Room tidying up some over-wintered plants…and I up-potted some more new starts. The next round of broccoli sprouts are looking and tasting great! And I also made another batch of ice cream with a different twist this time. Everything in the grow room… and the kitchen, is looking good.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:39Tending the Freeze-damaged Avocado Trees

02:00Pondering Where to Put My Grow Tunnel

02:51Outdoor Plants Look Good

04:15Grow Room Chores

08:09Good Growth in the Grow Tents

09:22Up-Potting More Starts

17:20Checking on the Broccoli Sprouts

17:59A Twist on an Ice Cream Recipe

21:10Broccoli Sprouts Looking and Tasting Great!

22:05The Ice Cream Taste Test!

23:05Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks

23:33Mt. Fuji 富士山

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