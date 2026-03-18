Up-Potting Plants, Thriving Broccoli Sprouts & Unique Ice Cream

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 18th. I spent some time in the Grow Room tidying up some over-wintered plants…and I up-potted some more new starts. The next round of broccoli sprouts are looking and tasting great! And I also made another batch of ice cream with a different twist this time. Everything in the grow room… and the kitchen, is looking good.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:39Tending the Freeze-damaged Avocado Trees
02:00Pondering Where to Put My Grow Tunnel
02:51Outdoor Plants Look Good
04:15Grow Room Chores
08:09Good Growth in the Grow Tents
09:22Up-Potting More Starts
17:20Checking on the Broccoli Sprouts
17:59A Twist on an Ice Cream Recipe
21:10Broccoli Sprouts Looking and Tasting Great!
22:05The Ice Cream Taste Test!
23:05Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks
23:33Mt. Fuji 富士山