Up-Potting Plants, Thriving Broccoli Sprouts & Unique Ice Cream

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 18th. I spent some time in the Grow Room tidying up some over-wintered plants…and I up-potted some more new starts. The next round of broccoli sprouts are looking and tasting great! And I also made another batch of ice cream with a different twist this time. Everything in the grow room… and the kitchen, is looking good.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll