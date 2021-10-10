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THE DEPRAVITY OF FALSE TEACHERS
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20 views • October 10, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 2:12-17. The false teachers pretended that they knew a lot about God. But really, they knew very little about him. They were not humble like the angels. Instead, the false teachers were like animals. Animals have natural desires. But they do not have moral standards. They do what they feel like doing. In the end, animals just die. God will destroy the false teachers. They will not live for ever with him.
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