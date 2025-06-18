BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vistas of the Afterlife: The Testimony of an Astral Traveler from the Life Beyond
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
19 views • 1 day ago

SOURCE: Buddha at the Gas Pump "Visual Testimony of Life Eternal - Jurgen Ziewe"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a810abapSpI


REFERENCES:

Jürgen Ziewe ytbe: https://www.youtube.com/@jurgenziewe9125/videos

Amazon: https://t1p.de/ymy2b

Buddha at the Gas Pump: https://www.youtube.com/user/BuddhaAtTheGasPump

https://batgap.com/batgap-spiritual-ai-bot/


KARLA TURNER, BARBARA BARTHOLIC BOOKS:

Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb

Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx

Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk

Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z

Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf

Cassiopaea material about Greys, Reptilians https://cassiopaea.substack.com/


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

"Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


REDDIT POST:

"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationastrologydnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
