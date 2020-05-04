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Bill Burr: Solutions
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50 views • May 04, 2020
William Frederick Burr was born on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, the son of nurse Linda Ann (Wigent) and dentist Robert Edmund Burr. He is of mostly Irish descent with some German ancestry. He graduated from high school in 1987. In 1993, he obtained a bachelor's degree in radio from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. He worked in warehouses before starting his comedy career, later stating that he enjoyed the freedom of the job: "If my boss gave me a rough time, I could just get on a forklift and just, like, drive away."
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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