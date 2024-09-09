BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW EXACTLY IS 'SAVE THE WHITE RACE' HATE SPEECH❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
33 views • 7 months ago

The OG title of this was, "Some Jewish families met with hate messages at Morrison YMCA in Charlotte", but screw that hot garbage


Hate messages on a bus at the Morrison YMCA left an agonizing sting for people like Brooklyn Doss.


“I was sad to see it,” said Doss.


Doss said hate not only sends a nasty message but is also a big reminder of the progress toward unity.


“As adults, we can process things a little differently, but when we are dealing with our kids that’s scary,” said Doss.


Doss said it all started after bringing their 10-year-old daughter to the Morrison YMCA for her Jewish Community Softball League when she was met with an unusual eye sore.


READ MORE: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/morrison-ymca-bus-vandalized-with-hate-speech/275-2243eb27-7d92-4d5a-86de-c8de394970e0


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HExU-r2_kN0


Imagine NOT being able to call out clear and present WHITE GENOCIDE

Keywords
misdirectionwhite genocideprojectionjewish supremacymulti pronged attackmorrison ymca in charlottebrooklyn doss
