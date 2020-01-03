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ΑΡΟΝ ΑΡΟΝ ΞΥΡΙΣΟΝ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ
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7 views • January 03, 2020
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΙΩΑΝΝΗ. Ο Θεός δεν εγκατέλειψε την Ελλάδα. Η Ελλάδα δεν αγάπησε ποτέ Αυτόν! Ποτέ δεν αγάπησαν αλλήλους ως εαυτόν.
Φθόνος, μίσος και Αμαρτία και δόξα σταυρώνουν ο αδελφός τον αδελφό. Μαρμαρωμένη η Αγάπη των ανθρώπων...
Πετρωμένες οι καρδιές τους από Χριστόν.
Τότε εάλω η πόλης....τώρα εάλω η ανθρωπιά.
Φθόνος, μίσος και Αμαρτία και δόξα σταυρώνουν ο αδελφός τον αδελφό. Μαρμαρωμένη η Αγάπη των ανθρώπων...
Πετρωμένες οι καρδιές τους από Χριστόν.
Τότε εάλω η πόλης....τώρα εάλω η ανθρωπιά.
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