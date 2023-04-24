Create New Account
The moment of the destruction of one of the surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sevastopol
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

The moment of the destruction of one of the surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sevastopol_

According to the governor, there were no injuries or casualties.

Update 042423, that I think goes with this video:

Ukrainian drone attack reported against Russia's black sea fleet in Sevastopol. Governor says that the "fleet is now repelling the attack of surface drones. All services of the city are on alert" - TASS


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

