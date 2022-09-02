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OATHKEEPER's ATTORNEY KELLYE SORELLE ARRESTED BY THE FBI | EP 3105-6PM
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44 views • September 02, 2022

OATHKEEPER's ATTORNEY KELLYE SORELLE ARRESTED BY THE FBI | EP 3105-6PM


The FBI arrested Attorney Kellye Sorelle on Thursday morning after she secretly told attorneys for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes that she would testify in defense of Stewart. Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio, Bianca Gracia, the co-founder and president of Latinos for Trump Organization, attorney Kellye SoRelle and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on January 5, 2021, in a Washington DC parking garage.

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