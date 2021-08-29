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The Beginner's Guide to Psychedelic Medicine
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12 views • August 29, 2021
It will be 45 minutes of Tucker walking through what a beginner needs to know:
• The reasons to do psychedelic medicine (and not do it),
• Which psychedelic medicines to do (and which NOT to),
• How to find a good guide,
• The single most important thing to do to prepare for a session,
• and much, much more!
After the presentation, Tucker will also do an extended Q&A, and answer your questions live.
• The reasons to do psychedelic medicine (and not do it),
• Which psychedelic medicines to do (and which NOT to),
• How to find a good guide,
• The single most important thing to do to prepare for a session,
• and much, much more!
After the presentation, Tucker will also do an extended Q&A, and answer your questions live.
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