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The USA Is In Trouble - Washington DC Stormed by Patriots!
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172 views • January 06, 2021
AMERICA is in trouble - WHY? Because of the Democrats, the left-wing media and CHINA!
I went live to show you what is happening and what JOE BIDEN had to say - which angered everyone.
www.FreedomReport.ca
I went live to show you what is happening and what JOE BIDEN had to say - which angered everyone.
www.FreedomReport.ca
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