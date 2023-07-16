Create New Account
Global Elite Vow To BAN Anti-Pedophile Movie 'Sound of Freedom'
The Prisoner
8631 Subscribers
291 views
Published Yesterday

A World Economic Forum insider has confirmed the WEF are calling on world governments to ban Sound of Freedom, in an effort to stop as many people as possible from seeing the hit film and learning about the scale of the child sex industry.

Even more disturbingly, everyone who purchases a ticket is being placed on a social credit score blacklist in anticipation of the social credit scheme being rolled out in coming years.

According to the mainstream media, pedophilia and child trafficking is not a problem, and we should all sit down and shut up or else risk being fact checked and shamed on social media.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

trumpchild traffickingbanworld economic forumwefmel gibsonglobalist elitejim caviezelsound of freedom

