CLAYTON BIGSBY 🎭 THE WORLD'S ONLY BLACK WHITE SUPREMACIST [CHAPPELLE'S SHOW]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
114 views • 2 months ago

A journalist profiles Clayton Bigsby, a prominent white supremacist who doesn’t know that he himself is black. (Contains strong language.)


About Chappelle’s Show:

It’s not just a show – it’s a social phenomenon. Dave Chappelle’s singular point of view is unleashed through a combination of stand-up bits and street-smart sketches. Hailed by critics and beloved by fans, Chappelle’s Show brings the funk and the noise – and some of the funniest comedy on television.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLNDqxrUUwQ

comedy centralmulti pronged offensivechappelles showclayton bigsbyblack white supremacist
