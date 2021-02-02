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How are the 'Nag Hammadi' texts & Simulation theory connected? (Mysteries Series vol. I)
Geopolitical Analysis
Geopolitical Analysis
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59 views • February 02, 2021
In this video I draw parallel conclusions between the ancient Gnostic texts and modern day scientists. In attempt to connect the principles of ancient mathematicians/astronomers who hypothesized recently known 'Simulation theory'.

Sources:
- Tegmark, Max: Our Mathematical Universe: my Quest for the Ultimate Nature of Reality (Penguin, 2015)
- 2016 Isaac Asimov Memorial Debate: Is the Universe a Simulation?
- Evans, James. "Aristarchus of Samos". Encyclopedia Britannica, 12 Feb. 2020,
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Aristarchus-of-Samos. Accessed 31 January 2021.
- http://gnosis.org/naghamm/nhl.html
- Icke, David: Everything You Need to Know but have never been told (David Icke Books, 2017)

#NagHammadi #AncientGreece #Egypt #SimulationTheory
Keywords
universegospelaliensnasacosmosnew testamentdavid ickeancient greeceafterlifesimulation theorynag hammadiblack holeshesiodstring particle theoryis our universe realnick bostromisaac asimovancient pyramidsapocryphon of johnantigonejames gatesmax tegmarkneil haguehow the simulation theorywe live in a simulation
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