Matters of Integrity

Facebook has made an episode of Martus for Truth—from two years ago—inaccessible—because (what I think is) a Chinese organization claimed copyright in a 12 second cutaway that one of my news sources used in a video TWO YEARS AGO. Maybe they don’t like the fact that I’m telling the truth about them and their bioweapon that they want us to think is a vaccine. I don’t know. Actions, though, have consequences. Integrity requires that. It is for that reason that I will refuse to post any more episodes of Martus for Truth on Facebook. It will continue on the other channels I use—just not Facebook.
Integrity, Faithfulness, MartusForTruth