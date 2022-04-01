© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2022 PetroRuble SW348 - Mark Sargent ✅
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
46 views • April 01, 2022
Published on Mar 29, 2022
The Russian Central Bank pegged Rubles to Gold. Russia declared they would only sell OIL and GAS in Rubles. This means Russian OIL and GAS are pegged to Gold with Rubles as the proxy for Gold. Europe (that needs Russian Gas and Oil) will now have to buy Rubles from Russia using gold or pay for the Oil and Gas with Gold itself. It is the beginning of the world money war. The US has no choice but to respond to Russia with force, and soon. Tune in to find out why.
The Russian Central Bank pegged Rubles to Gold. Russia declared they would only sell OIL and GAS in Rubles. This means Russian OIL and GAS are pegged to Gold with Rubles as the proxy for Gold. Europe (that needs Russian Gas and Oil) will now have to buy Rubles from Russia using gold or pay for the Oil and Gas with Gold itself. It is the beginning of the world money war. The US has no choice but to respond to Russia with force, and soon. Tune in to find out why.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.