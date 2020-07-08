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Mid-Week (USA Tue) Live General Topics +Chat- AI Artificial Intelligence + MUSIC ] - OT Chan Live#281
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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3 views • July 08, 2020
#AI #ARTIFICALINTELLIGENCE #MACHINELEARNING #MUSIC

Topics
1) Paul Talks about his A.I. Research he was doing while a
student at high school.. A shows a cut-down version he
ported from Apple ][ to another 8-bit micro called SamCoupe
and upgrade to the famous Spectrum 48 computer of the 80-90s

2) A Play with Music Maker Jam App that comes with Windows 10

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel

Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/

Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aimusicfunsoundartificialintelligencemachinelearningmusicmakingmusicmakerjamwindows10
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