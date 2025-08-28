How Much Is That Doggie In The Window

This video mime session was recorded at Oxley Park, NSW Australia in the early 1990s after we returned home from a day on the pistol range, as we did every weekend, and is dedicated to the memory of our friend, Adrian, sadly lost to us not so long ago and Rina Witte, who sadly passed away on the morning of August 27, 2025.

Vocals mime: Rina Witte

Guitar mime: Shane Wisely

Camera: Frank M. Lopez

Copyright & Fair Use

Fair Use Notice:

The following video has been made using what may contain

copyrighted material. This video has been made for

entertainment purposes only and is not meant for monetary

purposes or monetary gain by the video's creator.

The best-known version of the song was the original, recorded by Patti Page on December 18, 1952, and released in January 1953 by Mercury Records as catalog numbers 70070 (78 rpm) and 70070X45 (45 rpm) under the title "The Doggie in the Window", with the flip side being "My Jealous Eyes".

