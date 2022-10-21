Ukraine Update Oct 21, 2022

⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued launching attacks with high-precision long-range air-based armament at the military control and energy system facilities of Ukraine.

◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

💥 Concentrated fire of Russian troops have resulted in frustrating the attempts made by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to cross Zherebets River near Nadiya, Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.

◽️ The enemy has been driven back to initial positions by fire attacks launched by Russian artillery and army aviation.

◽️ Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Up to 3 AFU battalions, including 1 armored, attempted to break the defense of Russian troops towards Novaya Kamenka–Chervony Yar (Kherson region).

◽️ The enemy succeeded in wedging into the defense of Russian units near Sukhanovo (Kherson region).

◽️ Russian command that involved armored reserve forces and organized ambush operation that caused considerable casualties among enemy units and made Ukrainian units to escape disorderly.

◽️ The positions along the frontline have been completely recovered.

◽️ Over 200 Ukrainian personnel, 14 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated at the abovementioned direction.

◽️ 3 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 1 UR-77 mine action system have been captured as trophies.

◽️ 18 Ukrainian personnel have surrendered.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 3 AFU command posts near Dvurechnoye, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Lyubimovka (Kherson region), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing position, manpower and military hardware in 179 concentration areas.

◽️ Moreover, 5 AFU provisional bases have been destroyed near Kramatorsk, Seversk, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kamenka and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).

◽️ 4 munitions depots have been destroyed near Figolevka (Kharkov region), Artyomovsk, Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Matveyevka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Fuel depots for AFU military hardware have been destroyed near Ingulets (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Berkhovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 ST-68UM low-altitude target detector has been destroyed near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 Olkha MLRS battery has been neutralized near Liptsy (Kharkov region).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian air force near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle have been show down near Vysokoye, Sukhanovo, Sadok, Tomarino (Kherson region), Zelyony Gai, Skelki and Burchak (Zaporozhye region).

