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Do you want REAL intelligence?
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30 views • May 31, 2021
What is the best way to respond to all the crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments we encounter online?
How can we learn what we really need to and sift through the nonsense?
AI is not the solution; it is what is being used to bombard us with disinformation.
So what is the solution?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
How can we learn what we really need to and sift through the nonsense?
AI is not the solution; it is what is being used to bombard us with disinformation.
So what is the solution?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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