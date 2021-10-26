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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - COP 26, Ecumenism, Labour Unions & The Prophetic picture - WUP? 87
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95 views • October 26, 2021
In Episode 87 we discuss the upcoming COP 26 meeting and the faith leaders of various religions and denominations that met with Pope Francis and how it fits into the prophetic picture. Things are moving at a rapid pace in the world, and therefore we have to make sure that we are grounded in the Law and Testimony.
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Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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