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The UN and Bible Prophecy (Part 1)
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51 views • May 20, 2020
This prophecy from the Book of Daniel and the Revelation isn't going to offer people any air-tight interpretations. However, it will give an overall picture of how the animals in Bible prophecy (including the beast in Revelation 13) could fit in with where the world is heading.
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