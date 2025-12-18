Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with Rev. David Paxton

What Sodom Represents Prophetically (Genesis 18–19)

Sodom is often reduced to a single category of sin, yet Scripture presents it as something far more comprehensive, and far more sobering. In Genesis 18–19, Sodom functions as a juridical marker in the biblical record. A society that crossed the legal threshold of mercy and entered a phase of irreversible judgment.

This teaching examines Sodom not as an ancient curiosity, but as a prophetic pattern repeated throughout Scripture. God did not judge Sodom hastily or emotionally. Judgment came only after truth was rejected, conscience silenced, justice corrupted, and remedial grace exhausted. Sodom represents a culture where rebellion became institutionalized, righteousness was marginalized, and moral inversion was normalized at every level of society.

The program explores how Sodom’s “outcry” functioned as a legal summons for judgment, how leadership at the city gate failed to restrain evil, and why Abraham was brought into the process as an intercessor. It explains the difference between individual sin and systemic corruption, and why Scripture emphasizes timing, not temptation, when describing Sodom’s destruction.

This is not a message about fear, but about discernment. It is a study in recognizing prophetic cycles, understanding when intercession is effective, and knowing when separation becomes mandatory. Above all, it challenges listeners to examine whether they recognize the hour they are living in, before that hour passes.

