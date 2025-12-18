BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Sodom Represents Prophetically: Genesis 18 - 19
LastChristian
LastChristian
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 2 days ago

Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with Rev. David Paxton

What Sodom Represents Prophetically (Genesis 18–19)

Sodom is often reduced to a single category of sin, yet Scripture presents it as something far more comprehensive, and far more sobering. In Genesis 18–19, Sodom functions as a juridical marker in the biblical record. A society that crossed the legal threshold of mercy and entered a phase of irreversible judgment.

This teaching examines Sodom not as an ancient curiosity, but as a prophetic pattern repeated throughout Scripture. God did not judge Sodom hastily or emotionally. Judgment came only after truth was rejected, conscience silenced, justice corrupted, and remedial grace exhausted. Sodom represents a culture where rebellion became institutionalized, righteousness was marginalized, and moral inversion was normalized at every level of society.

The program explores how Sodom’s “outcry” functioned as a legal summons for judgment, how leadership at the city gate failed to restrain evil, and why Abraham was brought into the process as an intercessor. It explains the difference between individual sin and systemic corruption, and why Scripture emphasizes timing, not temptation, when describing Sodom’s destruction.

This is not a message about fear, but about discernment. It is a study in recognizing prophetic cycles, understanding when intercession is effective, and knowing when separation becomes mandatory. Above all, it challenges listeners to examine whether they recognize the hour they are living in, before that hour passes.

To learn more or support our ministry. Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
biblical truthkingdom of godspiritual growthchristian livingdiscipleshipscripture studyend times teachingbiblical doctrinedeep bible studybible study seriesrevelation radiolast christian radioconservative christian teachingprophetic bible studyweekly comprehensive bible studyrev david paxtondavid paxton teachingchristian bible teachingevangelical bible study
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy