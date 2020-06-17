How Will WWIII Be Fought? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36875
A Corbett Report viewer writes in to ask about the mechanics of World War III . . . but James' answer may surprise you. Find out the real nature of the weaponry that is already being used in the unfolding Third World War, and the most important real estate in the world over which this war is being fought.