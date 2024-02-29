Dr. Michael Nehls, author of The Indoctrinated Brain, reveals terrifying blueprint for the globalist assault on your neurology

- Alzheimer's disease and its causes with Dr. Michael Nels. (0:00)

- Vitamin D deficiency and its impact on cognitive function. (4:02)

- The Hippocampus and Memory Formation. (9:08)

- AI, cognitive decline, and neurogenesis. (15:24)

- Neurogenesis and psychological resilience. (21:09)

- Mental energy and cognitive function. (25:03)

- Cognitive immune system and media manipulation. (34:51)

- Brain development, resilience, and IQ. (39:06)

- Brain health and hippocampus shrinkage. (43:53)

- Hormone oxytocin and its role in social bonding and memory. (48:44)

- Fear mongering and its effects on the brain. (56:01)

- COVID-19 vaccine's impact on brain function. (1:06:46)

- Lithium's role in brain development and Alzheimer's prevention. (1:11:49)

- Manipulation of the brain through narratives and vaccines. (1:19:22)

- Lithium, vitamin D, and aluminum's impact on neurology. (1:28:53)

Healthy instant meals and preparedness products.





To learn more, visit: https://michael-nehls.com/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





