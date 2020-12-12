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2 WORDS FROM THE LORD THIS MORNING CONFIRMING EACH OTHER!! "I SPLIT THIS LAND IN TWO" - AND - "THE LAND WILL BE SPLIT"!!! - & Dan's New Madrid Dream from 2013
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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93 views • December 12, 2020
I Split this Land in two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWd78PJoxkU

The land will be split – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-land-will-be-split-lynne-johnson/

______________________
AND HERE ARE JUST A VERY VERY SMALL SELECT FEW OF THE HUNDREDS OF BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN CHRIST WHO HAVE SEEN THIS IN THE PAST 20 YEARS!!

“YOUR VERY LAND WILL BE SPLIT IN HALF–WHAT IS SEEN IN THE SPIRITUAL WILL HAPPEN IN THE PHYSICAL” – Stephen Hanson
https://444prophecynews.com/your-very-land-will-be-split-in-half-what-is-seen-in-the-spiritual-will-happen-in-the-physical-stephen-hanson/

Vision: America Split in half – Anyonomus
https://444prophecynews.com/vision-america-split-in-half-anyonomus/

The New Madrid Faultline Destruction – Alonda Stallings
https://444prophecynews.com/the-new-madrid-faultline-destruction-alonda-stallings/

DESTRUCTION REIGNS ON the UNITED STATES -REPENT NOW – MANY DISASTERS WILL NOW FOLLOW – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-reigns-on-the-united-states-repent-now-many-disasters-will-now-follow-handmaid-of-the-most-high/

Dream of a nine-year-old kid: The land of America was split, A major earthquake of magnitude 10 or more struck – Ruth Smith
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-a-nine-year-old-kid-the-land-of-america-was-split-a-major-earthquake-of-magnitude-10-or-more-struck-ruth-smith/

VISION! NEW MADRID FAULT SPLITTING AMERICA SOON!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_yda7ZgGNk

NEW MADRID FAULT DREAM CONFIRMATION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUvMlOTo9WA

New Madrid Fault (prophetic), 3/20/19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRrRrScl-Hc

Water will fill up New Orleans like a bowl/ New Madrid fault to break
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaSxrzdIwIo
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