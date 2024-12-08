Syria Has Fallen! Assad Flees - Trump In Paris: Renovated Notre Dame Cathedral Celebration 12/8/24

World News Report: Leaders from around the world gathered to attend the reopening of France's grand Notre Dame Cathedral, including Donald Trump, who met with Macron and Zelensky. Damascus has fallen. The world woke to the fall of Syria to rebel forces as the Assad family fled in the middle of the night. Who will now be running the country? Shake up in South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared (and since rescinded) martial law to stop a vote of impeachment. Far left Romanian court throws out election results after right-wing presidential candidate Călin Georgescu wins in Romania. And Tucker visits Moscow. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/syria-has-fallen/





