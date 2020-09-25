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The 3 Phases of Detoxification
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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Have you ever embarked on a so-called cleansing program or detox for weight loss, where the main goal was merely to shed the pounds as fast as possible? What was the result? Was it long-lasting?

Detoxing solely for the weight-loss benefits can be counterproductive to your weight-loss goals in the long run. Not only that, it can also be dangerous for your health. This is because the relationship between fat cells and detoxification is a very complicated one where many individual factors come into play.

Watch the video to learn more about the 3 phases of detoxification. After, head to our website to explore the role that fat plays in the body, why your body might be holding on to toxic substances, and how the right kind of detoxification can help you achieve a healthy weight for your body. Read the full article here: http://bit.ly/detox-weight-loss-article.

If you feel tired, foggy, or struggle with food cravings, it may be a signal that your body is overloaded with toxins. Find out how to detox your entire body the right way with one of the most comprehensive detox programs ever created: The Truth About Detox. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/ttad-brighteon.

Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: https://bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.

After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.

Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.

On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."

Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Keywords
healthdetoxificationdetoxmedicinecleansethetruthaboutdetoxthetruthaboutcancernaturalhealthttacalternativehealthholistichealthhealthylivingttad
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